GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

