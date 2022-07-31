GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 134,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,365. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.08.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million.
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
