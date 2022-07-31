GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 134,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,365. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 587,689 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

