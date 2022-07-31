Genaro Network Price Hits $0.0030 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $507,450.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

