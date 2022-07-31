Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $940,395.32 and $1,955.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

