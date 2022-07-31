Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.20.
GPC opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
