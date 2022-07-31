Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 12,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,403,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,101,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.64. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

