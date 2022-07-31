Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,729. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter.

