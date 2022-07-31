Golos Blockchain Price Down 9.5% This Week (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $485,925.17 and $766.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 303,220,408 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

