Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,706 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

