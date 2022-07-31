Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22, RTT News reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Graham updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Graham Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 211,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,089. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.
