GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA upgraded GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRCLF remained flat at $5.69 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.