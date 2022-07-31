Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Great Ajax Price Performance

AJX opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.74. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $29,722,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Articles

