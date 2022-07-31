Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

