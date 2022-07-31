Grid+ (GRID) Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

Grid+ (GRID) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $34.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.07 or 0.99984382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grid+

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

