Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,171,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 13,356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 286.7 days.

Grupo México Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

