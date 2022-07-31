Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Grupo Simec stock remained flat at $30.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

