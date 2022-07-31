Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Cap of $5,302.21

Guider (GDR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Guider has a market cap of $5,302.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,061.70 or 0.99883755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00130854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.