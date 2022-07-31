Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,143 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.78% of Guidewire Software worth $61,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

