Gulden Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $2.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00260390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002315 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.