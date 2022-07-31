GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

GXII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,693. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GX Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,594,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 500,384 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1,781.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 213,735 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $976,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

