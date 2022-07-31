Handshake (HNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,839.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $32.14 million and approximately $116,839.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.87 or 0.07207286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00166997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00258019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.00659155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00613765 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005678 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 512,447,663 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

