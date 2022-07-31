Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

D stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.