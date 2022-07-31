Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

