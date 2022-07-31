Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,933,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.