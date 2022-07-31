Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Raised by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.67% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 412,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

