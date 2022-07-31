Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $36.85 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $54.21 or 0.00231914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007818 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,607 coins and its circulating supply is 679,706 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

