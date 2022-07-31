Haverford Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,236,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

