Haverford Trust Co Takes $206,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPN opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

