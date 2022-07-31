Haverford Trust Co Takes $230,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $128.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

