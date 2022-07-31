Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Financial Contrast

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 53.08 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.62 $248.06 million $2.29 18.47

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heliogen and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heliogen presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 218.83%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.45% 10.71% 1.60%

Volatility & Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

