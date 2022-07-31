Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $12.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAYW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Hayward has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $160,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,936,294 shares of company stock worth $138,014,111. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hayward by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,087,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.