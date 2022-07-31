Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMI stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
