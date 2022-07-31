Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

