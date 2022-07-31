Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $598.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $545.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

