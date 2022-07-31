Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 2,609 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

