Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $296,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.