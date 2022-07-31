Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $627,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

