Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

