Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
