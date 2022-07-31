Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $246.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average of $237.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

