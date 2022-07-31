Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

