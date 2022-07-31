Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

