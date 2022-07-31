HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.58

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.58 and traded as high as $68.62. HCI Group shares last traded at $68.47, with a volume of 35,737 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -180.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

In other news, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $323,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $22,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 90,279 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,815,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 183,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

