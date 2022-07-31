HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.0% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,870,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $62.80. 1,553,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 80.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

