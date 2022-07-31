Head to Head Analysis: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 20.58% 29.28% 16.70% Transphorm -42.56% -247.92% -32.02%

Risk and Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 16.42 $95.92 million $0.80 76.88 Transphorm $24.05 million 12.12 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -25.75

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Transphorm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Transphorm on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

