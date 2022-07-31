Head-To-Head Analysis: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) vs. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -0.83% 1.97% 1.45% Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 7.02 $5.28 million ($0.17) -819.83 Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 222.29 -$28.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Penumbra and Lucid Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Penumbra and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 7 0 2.88 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $222.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.64%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.43%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.