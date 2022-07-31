Helium Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Helium has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $9.22 or 0.00039583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $12.68 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00102339 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018212 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001447 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00248286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008229 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,833,408 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.