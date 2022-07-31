High Performance Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.40 million and $262,112.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001989 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052426 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

According to CryptoCompare, "High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability."

