Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

