Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Hologic has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

